Louisiana seafood harvesters hear export pitch

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - A Lafayette seafood restaurant owner and an experienced exporter have urged fishermen to look beyond U.S. borders for more business.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/1c5rLNM ) Joseph Kanode, with New Orleans Cold Storage, told about 15 seafood harvesters in Abbeville Wednesday that Louisiana seafood has a story to tell.

Kanode said his company ships a lot of food, mostly poultry, to markets in Russia and Mexico. He said his company sees a growing international market for Louisiana seafood harvesters.

Frank Randol, a Lafayette restaurateur who sits on the 13-member Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, said international trade shows are a good way to break into a new market. He said the costs of attending the shows are partially subsidized by organizations such as the Southern U.S. Trade Association.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

