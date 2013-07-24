McNeese Football Picked to Finish Third in the Southland

LAKE CHARLES – A season after finishing 7-4 and with 62
players returning, including 16 starters, McNeese has been picked for a third
place finish in both the Southland Conference coaches and sports information
directors polls, released by the league office at the annual football media day
event at L'auberge Casino and Resort on Wednesday.
"This is definitely an exciting time of the summer," said
head coach Matt Viator who will be entering his eighth season at the helm. "August is one of my most favorite times of
the season. I love August camp."
The Cowboys garnered 37 points from the coaches and 33
from the SIDs. Sam Houston State,
winners of the last two conference championships, has been picked to win its
third straight followed by Central Arkansas in both polls.
Following McNeese in the coaches' poll is Stephen F.
Austin, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Lamar and Nicholls. In the SID poll, SLU follows McNeese at No.
4, Stephen F. Austin fifth, Nicholls and Northwestern State tied for sixth and
Lamar in eighth.
"We have a lot of talent coming into the season," said
preseason first team all-conference offensive lineman Arinze Agada. "Our offensive line should be pretty
good. I have a lot of faith in the guys
we have as well as the younger guys."
Agada is joined on the first team by fellow lineman
Antoine Everett as well as wide receiver Diontae Spencer. On the defensive side, Cahee was named to the
first team all-conference squad along
with cornerback Guy Morgan and linebacker Deonte Thompson.
"We're ready to get the season going," said Cahee. "Everyone has worked extremely hard during
the offseason. And I don't mean just a
few guys. Everyone has been working
hard."
McNeese will host thee conference games in 2013 – Sam
Houston State on Oct. 19, Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 2 and Northwestern
State on Nov. 16.
The Cowboys report for fall camp on Aug. 6 and will open
the season on Aug. 31 at South Florida.
2013 Southland Conference Football Preseason Polls
Coaches' Poll
1. Sam Houston
State (6) 48
2. Central Arkansas
(1) 42
3. McNeese 37
4. Stephen F. Austin
(1) 32
5. Southeastern
La. 26
6. Northwestern
State 17
7. Lamar 14
8. Nicholls 8
Sports Information Directors
1. Sam Houston
State (6) 48
2. Central
Arkansas (2) 44
3. McNeese 33
4. Southeastern
La. 30
5. Stephen F.
Austin 27
T6. Nicholls 18
T6. Northwestern
State 18
8. Lamar 15