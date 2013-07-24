Researchers find 200-year-old shipwreck in Gulf

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Researchers say a shipwreck has been discovered 150 miles off the coast of Galveston that could yield insight into Texas' fight for independence.

Officials with Texas A&M University at Galveston and Texas State University say the recovery expedition of the two-masted ship concluded Wednesday. It may have sunk in the Gulf of Mexico 200 years ago.

Items discovered aboard the ship, some 4,300 feet below the surface, include muskets, swords, cannons and clothing.

Scientists say it may have been a warship or a vessel transporting arms and soldiers. It may have supported the Mexican army during the fight for Texas independence, or been sailing to provide arms to the Texans.

A Shell oil and gas survey crew first detected the wreck in 2011.

