Local law enforcement to host 'Night Out' events on Tuesday

National Night Out will take place in communities all across America on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The event will focus on crime, drug and fire prevention as well as general safety tips.

Area law enforcement agencies will participate.

Here's a look at events slated:



Calcasieu Parish:

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting "National Night Out" activities under the Indian Bay Pavilion at the Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CPSO mobile command center, motorcycles, a robot, the Forensic Investigation Unit mobile van, boats, and a patrol car will be on display for viewing. There will be deputies from several divisions of the Sheriff's Office available to answer questions and information available regarding starting a Neighborhood Watch.

There will be face painting and ID kits available for children and the Carlyss Fire Department will have their fire truck on display.

Free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and cookies will be served.

Sulphur:



The 11th Annual National Night Out block party will be held Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the West Cal Arena, located at 2900 Ruth St. in Sulphur.

Presentations will be made by local police and fire departments and other law enforcement agencies. Equipment demonstrations will be made by the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Acadian Ambulance, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The event is free and open to the public. Food will be provided by local businesses, and Jo-el Sonnier will perform.

For more information, contact the Sulphur City Hall at 337-527-4550.

Lake Charles:

The City of Lake Charles and the Lake Charles Police Department will hold their National Night Out on Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities include a meeting of the South Lake Charles Watch Groups at Glad Tidings Church, located at 3400 Texas St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

Meetings will also be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1409 St. Mary Dr. for Carver Courts and Jones Courts residents, at 1481 3rd St. for Golden Arms residents, at 1938A Winterhalter St. for Sunlight Manor residents and at 404 Cedar Way for Kingsley Courts and Bayou Bluff Homes residents.

Lafayette:

Lafayette will observe National Night Out on Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Girard Park Pavilion. There will be music, entertainment, fun jumps, food, games and displays. There will also be events in Broussard, Duson and at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette. All events are free.

For more information on the National Night Out initiative, visit http://www.natw.org/.

