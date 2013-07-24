Gov. Jindal's ex-counsel draws in state contracts

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A law firm run by Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal's former executive counsel has received more than $1.1 million in no-bid contract work from Jindal appointees and state agencies since leaving the governor's office.

The Faircloth Law Group, headed by Jimmy Faircloth, is becoming a fixture in high-profile legal battles for the administration.

A spokesman for the Republican governor's office told The Associated Press that work wasn't being deliberately steered to Faircloth. But at least some departments hired Faircloth's firm based on the Jindal administration's recommendation.

Faircloth said he doesn't believe he's getting the contracts because of his ties to Jindal, a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2016.

But he did little legal work for state departments before working for Jindal, and since 2012, his law firm has handled at least two dozen cases across state government.

