Bond reduced for man accused of intentional AIDS exposure

The bond for 29-year-old Conwell Cormier, of Lafayette, has been reduced from $1 million to $500,000 by a 15th Judicial District Court judge.

Cormier is accused of raping a 5-year-old and exposing the juvenile to AIDS.

"I thought the million-dollar bond was somewhat excessive," said Cormier's attorney Royale Colbert. Colbert asked for the reduction because Cormier has no criminal history.

Cormier was arrested in April following an investigation by the Lafayette City Marshal's Office into a report of alleged sexual assault of the juvenile.

If Cormier bonds out, he will have to live with his mother and will have a 7 p.m. curfew, GPS monitoring and no contact with minors.



Cormier's trial is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2013.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.