Kinder bank robbed, suspect in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

More details released in Kinder bank robbery

Justin Michael Schill (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Justin Michael Schill (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

The Iberia Bank in Kinder was robbed Wednesday morning and a suspect is in custody, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III.

Justin Michael Schill, 31, of New Orleans, is accused in the robbery. He was booked on first-degree robbery and felony theft.

Hebert said around 9:16 a.m., Kinder police, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and Coushatta Tribal Police were notified by the bank that a suspect came in and wrote a note on the back of a deposit slip, demanding money. Hebert said Schill did not have a weapon. 

Hebert said the teller handed the man, later identified as Schill, money, including dye packs. 

Bank officials described the suspect and his vehicle. There was also surveillance video. 

Hebert said shortly thereafter, Coushatta Tribal Police spotted the car and took the suspect in. Hebert said upon further investigation, the suspect admitted to the crime. 

Hebert said the dye packs exploded in Schill's car and got onto his shirt. Schill reportedly threw out the shirt and the money in the woods – and eventually led police to that spot.

Hebert said all the money has been recovered.

Hebert said the suspect and his mother had been at the Coushatta Casino gambling and he had left her there while he went out. Hebert said there is no evidence that Schill's mother knew about the robbery. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

