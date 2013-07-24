Is a fire danger lurking in your laptop?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

No death penalty for a Lake Charles teenager accused of several counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery. What is the reason for this decision? KPLC's Theresa Schmidt has been inside the courtroom this morning in the case of 18-year-old Armonta Hadnot. We'll have her update at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, laptops are convenient because of their mobility, and most of us are comfortable using them everywhere. However, leaving it on your bed or sofa could pose a fire threat.

Plus, a 10-year-old boy is a hero after saving a drowning 4-year-old. The child had slipped under the water with no one in the crowded pool noticing.

In weather, Ben says another very hot, sticky forecast today. The heat index will run between 100 and 105 this afternoon! And our day isn't the only thing heating up. Ben says there's something looming in the tropics … a tropical storm. You can learn more about that during Ben's live, local forecast at noon, and you can access the latest coordinates and more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.