Lake Charles residents booked on burglary, trespassing

Two Lake Charles residents are accused of burglary and trespassing, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on July 20, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a convenient store on Big Lake Road in reference to a disturbance between Brandi C. Soileau, 35, and Jay K. Turner, 49, both of Lake Charles.

"During further investigation, deputies discovered that minutes before, Turner had broken into a vehicle parked at a home on Eliza Road and Soileau waited at the end of the driveway while the burglary was in progress. When confronted by the owner of the vehicle, Soileau and Turner fled on foot," the release states.

Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary and criminal trespass.

Turner was also booked on illegal carrying of weapons after he was found to be in possession of a stun gun while committing the vehicle burglary, authorities said.

Turner's bond was set at $14,500; and Soileau's bond was set at $3,000.

