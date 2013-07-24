Arts & Crabs Festival set Saturday in Lake Charles

The 4th Annual Arts & Crabs Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Patrons must be 21 or older to enter, and festival wristbands are $25 each.

The festival will focus on local culture, food, music and art.

Fifteen restaurants will be participating and will offer crab and beer tasting. Other activities at the festival will include live music, exhibits by local artists and interactive cultural activities.

Wristbands and sponsorship packages for businesses are available for purchase at artsandcrabsfest.eventbrite.com. Money raised at the event will go toward the services and programs of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.

For more information, call the Arts Council at 439-2787.

