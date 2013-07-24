Cameron Saltwater Fishing Festival casts out this weekend

The Annual Cameron Saltwater Fishing Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the Cameron Jetty Pier Pavilion, located at 799 Davis Road in Cameron.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 9 and under.

The event will feature a beauty pageant, live music, a waterslide, rockclimbing, food and drink vendors and a fireworks display on Saturday night.

For rules or entry forms for the festival's fishing rodeo, call Carl Broussard at 337-775-5316.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call 337-775-5316.

