Dorian forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean about 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. Dorian is over 4,000 miles away from Southwest Louisiana!

The storm is located at 14.6 N and 31.4 W with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.

The minimum central pressure is down to 29.59" or 1002mb.

Dorian is moving to the WNW at a forward speed of 20mph.

In the very near term, some strengthening is possible, but further intensification is not anticipated after Friday with winds expected to decrease to around 45mph. The projected path puts the storms center north of Puerto Rico by early Monday.

At this time the storm poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but the 7 Stormteam will keep you updated on Tropical Storm Dorian over the coming days.

