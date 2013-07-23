Roosters thrown from SUV during police chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say several roosters were thrown from a vehicle as deputies chased it on an Alabama interstate.
The Tuscaloosa News reports (http://bit.ly/1bJenjA) that several roosters were killed during the Monday morning chase on Interstate 20/59.
Tuscaloosa County sheriff's Lt. Andy Norris says authorities recovered 54 roosters from the suspects' sport utility vehicle and a box on the side of the interstate. The 38 surviving roosters were taken to an animal shelter.
He said the roosters resemble the kind used for cockfighting, but there is no evidence fighting had occurred. Cockfighting has been illegal in Alabama since 1896, but it's not illegal to raise, train or trade roosters.
Two Louisiana men officers say were inside the SUV were charged with first-degree theft. Authorities say they're suspected of stealing the birds.
Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com
