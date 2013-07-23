Marshland Festival comes to Lake Charles this weekend

The Marshland Festival is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday with music starting at 6 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday with music starting at noon.

Admission is $10 on Friday, $12 on Saturday, free to active military members and free to children ages 12 and under.

Performers will include Richard LeBeouf, Bag of Donuts, Travis Matte, Jamie Bergeron and Sammy Kershaw. A full schedule of events can be found HERE.

The festival first took place in 1990, and it served as a means for teachers, students, parents and school administrators in Hackberry to fund various community organizations. The festival has since grown to include a business expo, arts, crafts and food vendors, cultural exhibits and games and activities.

The festival benefits the following organizations:

Hackberry Athletics Organization, Hackberry Youth Organization, Hackberry FFA & Rodeo, Youth Rodeo Club, Hackberry FBLA, High School Dance, High School Cheerleaders, St. Peters Catholic Church, Catholic Youth Group, Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus.

For more information, visit http://www.marshlandfestival.com/index.htm.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.