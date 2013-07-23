Lake Charles man accused of violating sex offender registration law

A Lake Charles man is accused of violating sex offender registration law.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Wilson P. Williams, a registered sex offender, is accused of failing to comply with monthly address verification checks, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Authorities said the arrest was made July 19 by the Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP).

Williams was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Calcasieu in December 2011.

Williams was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and later released on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.