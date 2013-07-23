Moss Bluff man accused of cruelty to a juvenile

A Moss Bluff man is accused of cruelty to a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gilbert J. McComb, 30, is accused of abusing a 6-year-old child. Authorities said they received a complaint on July 3 against McComb.

"The investigation revealed McComb punched the victim in the stomach and put his hands around his neck and choked him. When questioned by detectives, McComb confirmed the allegations," the release states.

Authorities said on Monday, McComb, who is currently incarcerated in the Calcasieu Correctional Center in connection with a June 8 burglary and theft, was re-arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Bond in the case was set at $10,000.

