Louisiana Traveler - National Hot Dog Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A staple of picnics and other outdoor celebrations is being honored this week. July 23 is National Hot Dog Day. A downtown Lake Charles establishment celebrates the hot dog each day. Hot dogs are simple, tasty and are great on the grill. But there's nothing simple about the hot dogs at Botsky's on Pujo street. They serve a smorgasbord of flavors.

"Anywhere from boar or pheasant or cognac to venison and antelope, elk," said Botsky's owner Mike Krajicek. "It's the idea of taking what once was a regular pastime food and being able to take it over the top." 

You can get the regular frankfurter, a Cajun sausage or a link made with 100 percent Kobe beef.

"I ordered the alligator with the etouffee and a little bit of cheese," said customer Steve Bradley.  He works close to downtown at Entergy. "The last time I came here, I got macaroni and cheese on my hot dog and it was pretty good."

Bradley was eating lunch with Kirk Eibson of Suddenlink.

"I like the uniqueness of the hot dog and all the toppings you can add to the meat," said Eibson.  ‘The different choices of meat are great. "I ordered a gator with etouffee and a fried egg."

And where did the name Botsky come from?

"The name came from my grandmother," said Krajicek. "She used to call all of her grandchildren her little ‘botskys.' " 

Botsky's is located on Pujo St., just west of the old Calcasieu Marine Bank building. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
