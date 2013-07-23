Louisiana Traveler - National Hot Dog Day

A staple of picnics and other outdoor celebrations is being honored this week. July 23 is National Hot Dog Day. A downtown Lake Charles establishment celebrates the hot dog each day. Hot dogs are simple, tasty and are great on the grill. But there's nothing simple about the hot dogs at Botsky's on Pujo street. They serve a smorgasbord of flavors.

"Anywhere from boar or pheasant or cognac to venison and antelope, elk," said Botsky's owner Mike Krajicek. "It's the idea of taking what once was a regular pastime food and being able to take it over the top."

You can get the regular frankfurter, a Cajun sausage or a link made with 100 percent Kobe beef.

"I ordered the alligator with the etouffee and a little bit of cheese," said customer Steve Bradley. He works close to downtown at Entergy. "The last time I came here, I got macaroni and cheese on my hot dog and it was pretty good."

Bradley was eating lunch with Kirk Eibson of Suddenlink.

"I like the uniqueness of the hot dog and all the toppings you can add to the meat," said Eibson. ‘The different choices of meat are great. "I ordered a gator with etouffee and a fried egg."

And where did the name Botsky come from?

"The name came from my grandmother," said Krajicek. "She used to call all of her grandchildren her little ‘botskys.' "

Botsky's is located on Pujo St., just west of the old Calcasieu Marine Bank building. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.