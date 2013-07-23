Port Arthur soldier dies overseas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Port Arthur soldier dies overseas

Army Spc. Anthony R. Maddox (Source: Fort Drum Public Affairs) Army Spc. Anthony R. Maddox (Source: Fort Drum Public Affairs)

A Port Arthur, Texas soldier has died overseas, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Army Spc. Anthony R. Maddox, 22, was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

Maddox died July 22 in Landstuhl, Germany, of a non-combat related incident that happened in Andar, Afghanistan, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

Maddox was a petroleum supply specialist. He was assigned to the 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. 

Maddox joined the Army in January 2011. After training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Fort Lee, Virginia he arrived at Fort Drum in July 2011. Maddox deployed with his unit to Afghanistan in January 2013.  

Maddox's awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

Maddox is survived by his father, mother and stepfather.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

