American Tank building $2M facility in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - American Tank Company Inc. is building a $2 million manufacturing plant in New Iberia.

Company officials and Gov. Bobby Jindal announced the plans Monday, saying the plant will create 20 jobs averaging $32,000 a year plus benefits.

American Tank is based in New Iberia. It designs and builds storage tanks for the oil and gas industry and the wastewater and municipal water markets. The new facility will be constructed next to an existing company site in New Iberia and is expected to be complete by mid-2014.

The state is giving the company a $275,000 loan as part of an incentive package that also includes tax breaks from the quality jobs and industrial tax exemption programs.

Online: http://www.americantankco.com/

