'Amazing' recovery for Grace!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 32-year-old man is dead, and a 50-year-old man is in custody following a shooting in Crowley last night. We'll have details from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's investigation.

Remember our story about the dog severely burned in Sabine Parish? Her name is Amazing Grace and we have a wonderful update on the plucky little dog that managed to survive horrendous burns.

Also today, the "Grandma Drummer" video that's gone viral on YouTube had many asking – who is this talented woman? Well, the mystery of the viral sensation has been solved.

Plus, there's nothing like the anxiety of trying to find a lost pet. Now comes word that face recognition technology could help you find Fido faster.

In weather, Ben says expect a hot, dry day. Heat index values will approach 102! And it doesn't look as if things will change much as the week progresses. However, the tropics are beginning to show signs of life. You can learn more about that during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

