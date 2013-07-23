Sabine Parish dog, scalded by boiling water, headed to new home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sabine Parish dog, scalded by boiling water, headed to new home

Amazing Grace (Source: Lisa Butler, Sabine Humane Society)
Amazing Grace now. (Source: Lisa Butler, Sabine Humane Society)
Amazing Grace after the scalding. (Source: Lisa Butler, Sabine Humane Society)
SABINE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Sabine Parish puppy that was scalded by boiling water earlier this month is recovering and heading to her "forever home."

That's according to Lisa Butler, shelter manager at the Sabine Humane Society in Many.

Butler said "Amazing Grace" is doing "wonderful." She will be with her new owner by the end of the week.

"We love her and she will be missed dearly, but we are happy she will be in a loving home," Butler said.

A 12-year-old boy is accused of pouring boiling water on the 6-month-old dog.

The boy reportedly told Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office authorities that he poured the water because the dog, a female black lab mix, would not stay out of the family's garbage at an apartment complex in Many.

The boy is charged with simple cruelty to animals. Animal cruelty carries a fine of $1,000 or six months in prison, under state law.

The dog was named "Amazing Grace" by Sabine Humane Society workers.

