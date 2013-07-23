Man accused in deadly shooting in Acadia Parish

There has been an arrest in a deadly shooting in Acadia Parish.

According to a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Henry Leger is accused of shooting the victim in an argument on Monday evening.

The victim is 32-year-old Edgar Eugene Belveal, of Crowley.

Leger is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

His bond is set at $250,000.

The investigation continues.

