Former Fort Polk soldier convicted of rape

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A former Fort Polk soldier has been convicted of raping a gas station attendant at knifepoint near Mandeville in 2010.

The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/160DnP8 ) that Judge William Burris sentenced 23-year-old Nelson Ted Lopez to life in prison.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office detectives used surveillance videos, credit card transactions and the victim's description of her attacker to link Lopez to the crime. They got a warrant for his arrest and military police arrested Lopez at Fort Polk.

A spokesman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Walter Reed's office says the 4-day trial ended Friday.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

