15-hour search finds man lost in wildlife area

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says search and rescue teams have found a man who had been missing more than 15 hours in a LaSalle Parish wildlife management area.

Enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says 29-year-old John L. Paul Jr. was reported lost about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Dewey Wills Wildlife Management Area. He had called his girlfriend about noon, asking her to bring him some water, but was not near his truck when she arrived.

Agents searching North Fork Bayou by boat found him Sunday.

Einck says Paul told the agents he got lost while out running and training his dog for hunting season. He did not need medical treatment.

Search and rescue teams used dogs, boats, a helicopter and infrared thermal imaging devices in the search.

