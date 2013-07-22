Pedestrian killed in St. Mary crash identified

A pedestrian killed in a Saturday crash in St. Mary Parish has been identified.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop I, killed was 29-year-old Shantel Prudhomme, of Lafayette.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened on La. 358 near Breaux Road.

According to troopers, shortly before midnight Saturday, Prudhomme was wearing dark clothing and walking east on La. 358 in the eastbound lane.

A 2002 Ford truck, driven by 34-year-old Kay Gaspard, of Opelousas, was traveling east on La. 358, troopers said.

"For reasons still under investigation, Gaspard struck the pedestrian from behind. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner. Gaspard, who was restrained, was not injured," a release states.

Troopers said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples have been obtained and will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

