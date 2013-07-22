Sasol open houses slated Tuesday, Thursday

Sasol will be holding project open houses to provide an opportunity for the community to learn about the proposed world-scale ethane cracker and gas-to-liquids facility in Westlake.

The open houses will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rigmaiden Recreation Center at 3825 Old Spanish Trail in Mossville and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Managan Center at 1000 McKinley St. in Westlake

Sasol officials said the project team will be present at the open houses to answer questions and provide additional information about the projects, technologies, permitting process, workforce development and training initiatives.

For more information, visit www.sasollouisianaprojects.com.

