Local girl, who touched lives through Children’s Miracle Network, dies

Taylor Oliver, 12, who touched lives through Children's Miracle Network, has died.

KPLC featured Oliver recently. She lived most of her entire life with a brain tumor.

KPLC's Lee Peck followed Oliver earlier this month when her dream of running a restaurant kitchen was fulfilled. Oliver spent a night at Rotolo's in Lake Charles, serving as restaurant manager. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach also issued a proclamation making July 2, 2013, "Taylor's Dream Come True Day."

You can read that story HERE.

Oliver was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 15 months old.

