Sports Person of the Week: Zach Morgan

This week's Sports Person of the Week is Zach Morgan of Tulane University Football.

The Lake Charles native and Sam Houston grad was named a nominee for the 2013 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The award is the most prestigious off-the-field honor in college football which highlights community service accomplishments.

Congrats to Zach Morgan, our Sports Person of the Week

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.