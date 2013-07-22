Refinery wants to change wetlands protection

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - A Westlake refinery is holding a public meeting this week about its proposal to sink a sheet metal barrier into the ground to keep chemicals out of Bayou Verdine.

The Axiall Corp. refinery has been using wells to pump chlorinated hydrocarbons away from the bayou. It has asked the state for permission to change that to a permanent groundwater barrier along its north dock next to the bayou.

Bill Goulet, Eagle's remediation specialist, tells the American Press that the wells are nearly 25 years old and failing. He says a barrier wall is a more modern and reliable system.

Wednesday's meeting will explain the proposed change and take public comment about it. Comments can be sent until Aug. 26.

