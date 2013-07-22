Lafayette eyes charter schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A charter school has never been approved in Lafayette Parish, but that may be about to change.

Two national groups - Charter Schools USA and National Heritage Academies - have asked for permission to open a total of 4 charter schools in the district.

Charter schools are public schools run by independent organizations with permission and oversight from state or local officials.

Backers say the independently run schools give parents more options, although there are concerns that they draw money away from traditional schools.

The Advertiser reports that a review of the companies' operations in other states shows their schools have mixed results.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

