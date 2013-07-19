MSU Women's Basketball Releases 2013-14 Schedule

From McNeese Assistant Sports Information Director Pam LaFosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese head women's basketball coach Brooks Donald Williams has released the Cowgirls' 2013-14 schedule and it is one that will be tough and competitive but the Cowgirls are looking forward to the challenge.

"I am excited about the upcoming schedule. We have a great combination of competitive home and away games in our non-conference season. We always try our best to put our girls in a position of preparing as best as we can for Southland Conference play and I believe we have a great schedule to do so," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams.

McNeese is coming off a season where they posted a 21-15 overall record and an 11-7 conference record. The Cowgirls won its first postseason game with an 82-70 win over Mercer in the first round of the WBI Tournament. The Cowgirls advanced all the way to the WBI championship game but came up short in a 73-62 loss at Detroit.

The Cowgirls return six letterwinners and three starters including seniors NeTanya Jones, Cecilia Okoye and Arianna James. Also returning is junior Alaina Verdin and sophomores Allison Baggett and Jayln Johnson. The Cowgirls have seven newcomers including junior college transfer in Talisa Boyd and freshmen Mercedes Rogers, Hannah Cupit, Amber Donnes, Haily Jenkins, Diamond Willis and Victoria Rachal.

"With such a new and young team, we have some work ahead of us to prepare for such a tough schedule, non-conference and conference, but we are certainly looking forward to it. I am thrilled with the group of girls we have here in blue and gold," said Williams.

The Cowgirls will begin the season on Nov. 8 with a home game against Wiley College. Other non-conference home games for the Cowgirls will be against Rice (Nov. 14), Southern N.O. (Dec. 11), Louisiana Tech (Dec. 17) and UL-Monroe (Dec. 21). The Cowgirls will travel to Tulane (Nov. 11), Texas Southern (Nov. 19), Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 27) and Baylor (Dec. 28). The Cowgirls will also take part in the Long Island Thanksgiving Tournament scheduled for Nov. 29-30.

"I love that we have UL-Monroe back on our schedule, along with Tulane and Louisiana Tech to continue to cultivate our Louisiana rivalries. Our Cowgirl fans have several exciting non-conference home games coming to Burton Coliseum this season," said Williams.

The Southland Conference schedule begins Jan. 2 when the Cowgirls host Southeastern La. The Southland Conference will have three new teams this season in New Orleans, Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian. New Orleans will be a home and home series while Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian will both make trips to Lake Charles.

"The Southland Conference will have a different make-up this season with the addition of Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian and UNO. We are looking forward to a competitive conference season. As always, it is going to be tough and every single night will be a battle."