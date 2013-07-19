MSU Women's Basketball Releases 2013-14 Schedule

From McNeese Assistant Sports Information Director Pam LaFosse:
LAKE
CHARLES-- McNeese head women's
basketball coach Brooks Donald Williams has released the Cowgirls' 2013-14
schedule and it is one that will be tough and competitive but the Cowgirls are
looking forward to the challenge.
"I am excited about the upcoming
schedule. We have a great combination of
competitive home and away games in our non-conference season. We always try our best to put our girls in a
position of preparing as best as we can for Southland Conference play and I
believe we have a great schedule to do so," said head coach Brooks Donald
Williams.
McNeese is coming off a season where they
posted a 21-15 overall record and an 11-7 conference record. The Cowgirls won its first postseason game
with an 82-70 win over Mercer in the first round of the WBI Tournament. The Cowgirls advanced all the way to the WBI
championship game but came up short in a 73-62 loss at Detroit.
The Cowgirls return six letterwinners and
three starters including seniors NeTanya Jones, Cecilia Okoye and Arianna James. Also returning is junior Alaina Verdin and
sophomores Allison Baggett and Jayln Johnson.
The Cowgirls have seven newcomers including junior college transfer in
Talisa Boyd and freshmen Mercedes Rogers, Hannah Cupit, Amber Donnes, Haily
Jenkins, Diamond Willis and Victoria Rachal.
"With such a new and young team, we have
some work ahead of us to prepare for such a tough schedule, non-conference and
conference, but we are certainly looking forward to it. I am thrilled with the group of girls we have
here in blue and gold," said Williams.
The Cowgirls will begin the season on Nov.
8 with a home game against Wiley College.
Other non-conference home games for the Cowgirls will be against Rice
(Nov. 14), Southern N.O. (Dec. 11), Louisiana Tech (Dec. 17) and UL-Monroe
(Dec. 21). The Cowgirls will travel to
Tulane (Nov. 11), Texas Southern (Nov. 19), Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 27) and
Baylor (Dec. 28). The Cowgirls will also
take part in the Long Island Thanksgiving Tournament scheduled for Nov. 29-30.
"I love that we have UL-Monroe back on our
schedule, along with Tulane and Louisiana Tech to continue to cultivate our
Louisiana rivalries. Our Cowgirl fans
have several exciting non-conference home games coming to Burton Coliseum this
season," said Williams.
The Southland Conference schedule begins
Jan. 2 when the Cowgirls host Southeastern La.
The Southland Conference will have three new teams this season in New
Orleans, Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian.
New Orleans will be a home and home series while Incarnate Word and
Abilene Christian will both make trips to Lake Charles.
"The Southland Conference will have a
different make-up this season with the addition of Incarnate Word, Abilene
Christian and UNO. We are looking forward
to a competitive conference season. As
always, it is going to be tough and every single night will be a battle."