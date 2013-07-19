Study finds cell phones and walking don't mix

Texting and driving is an issue that is often discussed, but what about walking while texting with cell phones?

A new study from Ohio State University shows that a lot of people are injured while walking and texting with a cell phone. Emergency room visits have soared in recent years from distracted walking.

The nationwide study shows more than 1,500 pedestrians were treated in emergency rooms in 2010. The number of injuries has doubled since 2005.

"I've tripped many times and lost my balance texting and trying to walk," said Makeitta Broussard. "I know that sounds real clumsy, but it happens to the best of us."

Researchers said they see the problem doubling again by 2015.

"We're trying to answer e-mails and answer texts and I've definitely seen people miss a curb or step on a rock and kind of stumble," said Broussard.

Many people might think most injuries are caused from texting and walking, but the study said almost 70 percent of injuries are from walking and talking, and almost 10 percent of injuries are from texting.

The study found people ages 16-25 were the most injured.

"I think it's terrible, and they shouldn't be doing that," said Theresa Hoot. "They need to be paying attention to what they're doing."

Different apps are also chiming in by letting someone text and see at the same time. However, researchers said people are still less aware of their surroundings when walking and talking.

Some cities are holding pedestrians accountable. A small town in Idaho will give a $50 ticket for walking and texting at the same time.

