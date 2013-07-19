Cops: 4 men found held in 'deplorable' Texas home

By JUAN LOZANO and RAMIT PLUSHNICK-MASTI

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say they've rescued four homeless men who were being held captive in "deplorable conditions" at a local house.

Police Sgt. Steven Murdock says a neighbor called authorities Friday morning expressing concern about men in the house in North Houston. Officers who responded found three men locked in a garage and a fourth in the home.

Murdock says the men were homeless and may have been held so that a captor could cash checks the men were receiving. At least 1 of the men is a military veteran. It's unclear whether the men were targeted for their Social Security payments or some other kind.

He says the men were malnourished and "almost invalids." Three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

One person is in custody.

