What does your favorite ice cream flavor say about you? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

(Source: Historiological Notes Organization/MGN Online) (Source: Historiological Notes Organization/MGN Online)

July is National Ice Cream Month and Baskin-Robbins has released the results of a study that correlates favorite flavors to personality types.

According to a news release from Baskin-Robbins, the company partnered with Dr. Alan Hirsh for the study. He is a nationally-recognized "smell and taste expert" and the founder of the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation.

"We uncovered quite a few surprising findings when investigating what a person's favorite ice cream flavor says about their personality," Hirsch said. "For instance, we found that people who prefer Rainbow Sherbet are more pessimistic than you would think, in spite of the flavor's bright taste profile, and that those who prefer Rocky Road are actually very good listeners."

Here are some of the results:

If your favorite flavor is Vanilla, you're more likely to be impulsive, easily suggestible and an idealist.

If your favorite flavor is Chocolate, you're more likely to be dramatic, lively, charming, flirtatious, seductive and gullible.

If your favorite flavor is, Very Berry Strawberry, you're more likely to be a tolerant, devoted and an introvert.

If your favorite flavor is Mint Chocolate Chip, you're more likely to be argumentative, frugal and cautious.

If your favorite flavor is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, you're more likely to be ambitious, competitive and a visionary.

If your favorite flavor is Pralines ‘n Cream, you're more likely to be loving, supportive and prefer to avoid the spotlight.

If your favorite flavor is Jamoca (i.e. coffee), you're more likely to be scrupulous, conscientious and a moral perfectionist.

If your favorite flavor is Chocolate Chip, you're more likely to be generous, competent and a go getter.

If your favorite flavor is Rainbow Sherbet, you're more likely to be analytic, decisive and a pessimistic.

If your favorite flavor is Rocky Road, you're more likely to be aggressive, engaging and a good listener.

You can read more about the study HERE.

