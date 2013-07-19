Locals hold peaceful protest of verdict in Zimmerman trial

Peaceful protestors expressed their outrage over the verdict in the Trayvon Martin case on the corner of Broad Street and Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles on Thursday afternoon.

A jury acquitted George Zimmerman of second-degree murder on Saturday.

People of all ages rallied, saying "No justice, no peace" and "I am Trayvon Martin."

Some yelled in anger, but the protestors kept it a peaceful rally and reminded one another that negativity would come their way, along with positive reactions.

"It's still relevant because this happens every day. Trayvon Martin case was just something that took off nationwide, but this happens every day in every community just that it's not spread enough and so just for us being out here just showing that even Lake Charles, we heard and felt Trayvon Martin's family and we heard them. We heard, we felt their pain and we're just out here to show support for them," said Verneille Tassin, rally organizer.

Another peaceful protest is planned to take place on Saturday at Lock Park at 7 p.m. It will end at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

