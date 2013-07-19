Nation's nastiest neighbor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nation's nastiest neighbor

A 50-year-old Minnesota woman claims she's banned from her home after years of neighbor complaints. (Source: CNN) A 50-year-old Minnesota woman claims she's banned from her home after years of neighbor complaints. (Source: CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Good news for school employees in Jeff Davis Parish. The school board has decided to use some state funds to provide a one-time extra payment to eligible workers, including part-time employees. We'll tell you how much they can expect to receive at noon.

Also today, she's been dubbed the nation's nastiest neighbor. A 50-year-old Minnesota woman claims she's banned from her home after years of neighbor complaints.

Plus – smells like French fries! We'll show you a boat that runs on cooking oil, and see how the vessel was converted to use an alternative fuel.

In weather, Ben says expect more scattered showers and storms later this afternoon – some of which could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Can we expect more of the same over the weekend? Tune in for Ben's live, local forecast at noon to find out. In the meantime, you can always access the latest weather info HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly