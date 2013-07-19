A 50-year-old Minnesota woman claims she's banned from her home after years of neighbor complaints. (Source: CNN)

Good news for school employees in Jeff Davis Parish. The school board has decided to use some state funds to provide a one-time extra payment to eligible workers, including part-time employees. We'll tell you how much they can expect to receive at noon.

Also today, she's been dubbed the nation's nastiest neighbor. A 50-year-old Minnesota woman claims she's banned from her home after years of neighbor complaints.

Plus – smells like French fries! We'll show you a boat that runs on cooking oil, and see how the vessel was converted to use an alternative fuel.

In weather, Ben says expect more scattered showers and storms later this afternoon – some of which could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

