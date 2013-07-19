Jeff Davis school employees to get salary supplement - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis school employees to get salary supplement

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

For the first time in several years, school employees in Jeff Davis Parish will be getting a salary supplement.

The School Board agreed Thursday to use $429,469 in line-item funding from the state to provide a one-time extra payment to those eligible workers employed as of Nov. 1. Officials said they will get the extra money at the end of November.

It is estimated that certified school employees should receive $712 in gross pay.

Part-time employees will receive half that of full-time workers, with all other support employees receiving a $400 supplemental check.

Superintendent Brian LeJeune said the board will decide next month on how to use an additional $160,000 in state funds.

LeJeune said the money could be used to offset the budget deficit or for things like textbooks and supplies.

