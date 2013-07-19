Lake Charles man accused of aggravated assault with a firearm

A Lake Charles man is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm after authorities say he pulled a gun on an individual during an argument.

Joe A. Farnell, 36, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park on East Gauthier Road in Lake Charles around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Farnell is accused of going to his neighbor's home to confront him regarding an earlier incident between the two.

Farnell allegedly pulled the gun out during the altercation and pointed it at the individual.

Bond was set at $20,000 in the case.

