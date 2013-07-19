Lake Charles man booked on failure to register as sex offender

A Lake Charles man was booked Thursday on failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) arrested 49-year-old Roderic L. Duplechin, a convicted sex offender, after he reportedly failed to comply with state registration laws.

Authorities said a three-month, in-person registration is required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Duplechin was convicted of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish in December 2007.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.