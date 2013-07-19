Suspect in Lafayette bank robbery arrested in Miss.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Police say a man wanted for the robbery of a Lafayette bank has been arrested in Mississippi.

Cpl. Paul L. Mouton says the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested 31-year-old Justin Reed Seawright of Lafayette around midnight Thursday at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Mouton says a stolen SUV used in the Wednesday's robbery was found parked at the motel.

The SUV was taken in a carjacking on Tuesday in Lafayette.

Mouton says a man entered the Whitney Bank branch, produced a handgun, and demanded money.

There were no customers inside of the bank and no employees were injured during the robbery.

