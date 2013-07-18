McNeese Basketball Releases 2013-14 Basketball Schedule - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Basketball Releases 2013-14 Basketball Schedule

2013-14 McNeese Cowboys Men's Basketball Schedule

(*asterisk notes Southland Conference games) 

 

Nov. 8            at Michigan State

Nov. 12           at Louisiana-Lafayette

Nov. 15           LOUISIANA COLLEGE

Nov. 18-19  at NIT Season Tip-Off

Nov. 25-26  at NIT Season Tip-Off Consolation

Nov. 27-29  at NIT Season Tip-Off Semifinals and Championship

Dec. 4            at SMU

Dec. 14           at Texas A&M

Dec. 17           at Louisiana Tech

Dec. 21           at San Diego State

Dec. 28           at LSU

Dec. 31           DILLARD

Jan. 2            *SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Jan. 4            *UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS

Jan. 9            *at Sam Houston State

Jan. 11           *at Lamar

Jan. 16           *TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

Jan. 18           *HOUSTON BAPTIST

Jan. 21           *NICHOLLS (Played at the Lake Charles Civic Center)

Jan. 30           *CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Feb. 1            *ORAL ROBERTS

Feb. 6            *at Northwestern State

Feb. 8            *at Stephen F. Austin

Feb. 13           *at Southeastern Louisiana

Feb. 16           *at University of New Orleans

Feb. 22           *at Nicholls

Feb. 27           *INCARNATE WORD

Mar. 1            *ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Mar. 6            *at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Mar. 8            *at Houston Baptist

