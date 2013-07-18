McNeese Football Places 12 on SLC Preseason Team, Tied For Most - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Football Places 12 on SLC Preseason Team, Tied For Most

McNeese Football landed 12 on the All-Southland Preseason Team, tied for the most with Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State.

Here's the All-Southland Preseason Team:

 

2013 PRESEASON ALL-SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAMS First-Team Offense

QB    Wynrick Smothers, Central Arkansas

RB    Timothy Flanders, Sam Houston State

RB    Gus Johnson, Stephen F. Austin

TE/HB Nick Scelfo, Nicholls

WR    D.J. Ward, Stephen F. Austin

WR    Dezmin Lewis, Central Arkansas

WR    Diontae Spencer, McNeese

OL    Arinze Agada, McNeese 

OL    Antoine Everett, McNeese 

OL    Gasten Gabriel, Southeastern La.

OL    Cole Caruthers, Central Arkansas

OL    Donald Jackson, Sam Houston State

AP    Richard Sincere, Sam Houston State

PK    Eddie Camara, Central Arkansas

 

First-Team Defense

DL    Jonathan Woodard, Central Arkansas

DL    Darren Robinson, Stephen F. Austin

DL    Matt Hornbuckle, Central Arkansas

DL    Gary Lorance, Sam Houston State

LB    Justin Heard, Central Arkansas

LB    Deonte Thompson, McNeese 

LB    Eric Fieilo, Sam Houston State

DB    Jestin Love, Central Arkansas

DB    Terence Cahee, McNeese 

DB    Bookie Sneed, Sam Houston State

DB    Guy Morgan, McNeese 

DB    RaDarius Winston, Central Arkansas

P     Kollin Kahler, Lamar

KR    Xavier Roberson, Southeastern La.

PR    Torrance Williams, Sam Houston State

 

Second-Team Offense

QB    Brian Bell, Sam Houston State

RB    Marcus Wiltz, McNeese 

RB    Marcus Washington, Nicholls

TE/HB Nic Jacobs, McNeese 

WR    Chance Nelson, Sam Houston State

WR    Michael Brooks, Stephen F. Austin

WR    Barry Ford, Lamar

OL    Andrew Ratliff, Stephen F. Austin

OL    Dominique Allen, Central Arkansas

OL    Warren Jones, Northwestern State

OL    Matt Boyles, Sam Houston State

OL    Kyle Stouffer, Central Arkansas

AP    Xavier Roberson, Southeatern La.

PK    Andrew Dolan, Nicholls

 

Second-Team Defense

DL    Jesse Dickson, Lamar

DL    Everett Ellefsen, McNeese 

DL    Chris Loveless, McNeese 

DL    Jarrett Brown, Sam Houston State

LB    Jesse Beauchamp, Sam Houston State

LB    Jermaine Longino, Lamar

LB    Kaleb Muse, Southeastern La.

DB    Caleb Nelson, Stephen F. Austin

DB    Bert White, Northwestern State

DB    Marcus Peters, Central Arkansas

DB    Todd Washington, Southeastern La.

DB    Chad Allen, Lamar

P     Jean Breaux, McNeese 

KR    Javaris Murray, McNeese 

PR    Michael Brooks, Stephen F. Austin

 

