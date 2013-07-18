McNeese Football Places 12 on SLC Preseason Team, Tied For Most

McNeese Football landed 12 on the All-Southland Preseason Team, tied for the most with Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State.
Here's the All-Southland Preseason Team:
2013 PRESEASON ALL-SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAMS First-Team Offense
QB Wynrick Smothers, Central Arkansas
RB Timothy Flanders, Sam Houston State
RB Gus Johnson, Stephen F. Austin
TE/HB Nick Scelfo, Nicholls
WR D.J. Ward, Stephen F. Austin
WR Dezmin Lewis, Central Arkansas
WR Diontae Spencer, McNeese
OL Arinze Agada, McNeese
OL Antoine Everett, McNeese
OL Gasten Gabriel, Southeastern La.
OL Cole Caruthers, Central Arkansas
OL Donald Jackson, Sam Houston State
AP Richard Sincere, Sam Houston State
PK Eddie Camara, Central Arkansas
First-Team Defense
DL Jonathan Woodard, Central Arkansas
DL Darren Robinson, Stephen F. Austin
DL Matt Hornbuckle, Central Arkansas
DL Gary Lorance, Sam Houston State
LB Justin Heard, Central Arkansas
LB Deonte Thompson, McNeese
LB Eric Fieilo, Sam Houston State
DB Jestin Love, Central Arkansas
DB Terence Cahee, McNeese
DB Bookie Sneed, Sam Houston State
DB Guy Morgan, McNeese
DB RaDarius Winston, Central Arkansas
P Kollin Kahler, Lamar
KR Xavier Roberson, Southeastern La.
PR Torrance Williams, Sam Houston State
Second-Team Offense
QB Brian Bell, Sam Houston State
RB Marcus Wiltz, McNeese
RB Marcus Washington, Nicholls
TE/HB Nic Jacobs, McNeese
WR Chance Nelson, Sam Houston State
WR Michael Brooks, Stephen F. Austin
WR Barry Ford, Lamar
OL Andrew Ratliff, Stephen F. Austin
OL Dominique Allen, Central Arkansas
OL Warren Jones, Northwestern State
OL Matt Boyles, Sam Houston State
OL Kyle Stouffer, Central Arkansas
AP Xavier Roberson, Southeatern La.
PK Andrew Dolan, Nicholls
Second-Team Defense
DL Jesse Dickson, Lamar
DL Everett Ellefsen, McNeese
DL Chris Loveless, McNeese
DL Jarrett Brown, Sam Houston State
LB Jesse Beauchamp, Sam Houston State
LB Jermaine Longino, Lamar
LB Kaleb Muse, Southeastern La.
DB Caleb Nelson, Stephen F. Austin
DB Bert White, Northwestern State
DB Marcus Peters, Central Arkansas
DB Todd Washington, Southeastern La.
DB Chad Allen, Lamar
P Jean Breaux, McNeese
KR Javaris Murray, McNeese
PR Michael Brooks, Stephen F. Austin