Jennings man says pets were poisoned, authorities investigating - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities in Jennings are investigating the death of a dog after the owner says it was poisoned. And it's not the first time it's happened.

"This is the last hole I'm going to dig. I'm not digging anymore holes."

An empty kennel is all that's left after a dog that meant so much to Eddie O'Conner was killed.

"I met Rocky and that was the only thing I can remember my dad by," he said.

O'Connor came home Monday morning to his 7-year-old ailing Rottweiler at his doorstep.

"He wouldn't move. He was about 20 pounds heavier and full of energy when I left and when I came back he was about as dead as a doorknob," he said.

A veterinarian later determined the dog had been poisoned.

"He said it was definitely poisoned but by what he does not know because he doesn't have the right stuff to do it," O'Connor said.

Rocky's not the first to die suspiciously. O'Connor said five of his dogs and two of his horses were killed. He said he has had enough.

"Why does it take me reaching out to the news to finally do something about it? What kind of police force do we have here?," O'Connor said.

Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said investigators have questioned one person who denies involvement in the killings.

Semmes said they have another suspect in mind, but so far no arrests.

And that's not enough for O'Connor yet.

"I want justice … definitely," he said.

  Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
  Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

  Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
