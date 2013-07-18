Governor's Program for Gifted Children Productions Set at McNeese

The Governor's Program for Gifted Children will present two theatre productions and a concert, July 24-27 as part of closing activities.

The program caters to gifted students in Louisiana, and is one of the oldest and most comprehensive enrichment programs for students in grades 6-10.

Performances are free for the public and will be held in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre. The group will be presenting features such as "The Frogs," Wait Until Dark," and Chorus Concert.

For more information about the productions or program, please click Here.

