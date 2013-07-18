McNeese Teaching and Learning Conference Scheduled - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Teaching and Learning Conference scheduled

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

The annual teaching and learning conference for PK-12th grade educators' kicks off Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2 on the McNeese campus.

Participants will learn and share ideas about the influence of reading, writing, and technology. Breakout sessions and keynote addresses will present strategies and content for educators to improve student literacy in their classrooms.

The keynote speakers are Annette Breaux, nationally known education author and speaker, and Jerry Pallota, and author of children's books.

Registration is underway. The fee is $75 a person through July 19. The fee goes up to$ 100 a person if received after July 19. The fee is $25 for all McNeese students.

Registration must be completed in advance of the conference as there are no on-site registration opportunities. For more information and other conference details, click HERE.

