LC man accused of stealing RTV, trailer from Breaux Bridge business

A Lake Charles man was arrested after an investigation into the theft of a Kubota RTV and trailer from a Breaux Bridge business.

According to a news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators received a complaint of theft June 2 from Sammy Broussard Equipment Center.

Authorities said evidence at the scene led them to 46-year-old Douglas Zaunbrecher.

Zaunbrecher was booked on two counts of theft over $1,500, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $125,000.

Zaunbrecher was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police Motor Theft Division. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail and is awaiting extradition to St. Martin Parish.

