No bond for 'Just for Jesus' pastor

There is no bond for "Just for Jesus" founder James Bertrand.

Bertrand has been ordered held without bond with a special condition that he enter drug treatment, according to Holly Carter, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.

Bertrand was declared a danger to the public by a 14th Judicial District Court judge.

Bertrand has been booked multiple times on drug charges.

He will be returned to the Calcasieu Correctional Center after treatment.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.