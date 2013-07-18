Officials: Magnolia LNG garners support for project at scoping m - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officials: Magnolia LNG garners support for project at scoping meeting

Magnolia LNG has received overwhelming support for its Lake Charles project.

The plan is to build a liquefied national gas project to be located on Port of Lake Charles property along the industrial canal.

A public scoping meeting was held recently, and officials, in a news release, said they received positive feedback.

"We've been overwhelmed by the sincere support already received from the local community, its leadership, as well as state and federal legislators," said Ernie Megginson, vice president of project development for Magnolia LNG.

In letters filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, D-La., and U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La., said they support the project.

"This project is already strongly supported by the community and its leaders. Magnolia LNG has and will continue to provide a net benefit to this community. I am proud to add my support to this project and stand ready to assist in seeing the project completed," Landrieu wrote.

"These valuable and significant advantages should be capitalized on now, and I respectfully request every proper consideration be provided to Magnolia LNG's application," Boustany wrote.

You can read more about the project HERE.

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
