Officials: Magnolia LNG garners support for project at scoping meeting

Magnolia LNG has received overwhelming support for its Lake Charles project.

The plan is to build a liquefied national gas project to be located on Port of Lake Charles property along the industrial canal.

A public scoping meeting was held recently, and officials, in a news release, said they received positive feedback.

"We've been overwhelmed by the sincere support already received from the local community, its leadership, as well as state and federal legislators," said Ernie Megginson, vice president of project development for Magnolia LNG.

In letters filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, D-La., and U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La., said they support the project.

"This project is already strongly supported by the community and its leaders. Magnolia LNG has and will continue to provide a net benefit to this community. I am proud to add my support to this project and stand ready to assist in seeing the project completed," Landrieu wrote.

"These valuable and significant advantages should be capitalized on now, and I respectfully request every proper consideration be provided to Magnolia LNG's application," Boustany wrote.

