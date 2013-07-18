Granny's meth sends toddler to the hospital - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Granny's meth sends toddler to the hospital

A 10-month-old baby was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after police say she ingested meth belonging to her grandmother, Marsha Ann Stevens. (Source: KAIT-TV) A 10-month-old baby was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after police say she ingested meth belonging to her grandmother, Marsha Ann Stevens. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Major honors for five members of the Diocese of Lake Charles. Pope Francis has granted papal honors in recognition for their distinguished service and contributions to the Church. At noon, we'll tell you who is being honored, and when Bishop Provost will bestow the awards here locally.

Sasol has announced a voluntary property purchase program for residents affected by the company's planned growth. We'll tell you more.

A couple of bizarre crime stories coming up. One has a 76-year-old woman beating her husband to death with a broom! The other involves a 10-month-old landing in the hospital after ingesting meth. Police say that meth belonged to her grandmother! Wow! You can also read more on those stories HERE and HERE.

Also today, you may have heard of flipping a house for a quick profit, but what about flipping a pet that's not even yours? "Pet flipping" is a term for a new scam that's on the rise.

Plus, more and more retailers are tracking your shopping habits using cutting edge technology with the goal of getting you to spend more. Many are outraged by the invasion of privacy.

In weather, Ben says we can expect sunny skies for most of the day with our high this afternoon around 93. Later today, there is a chance for some thunderstorms, but as we get closer to the weekend, what are our rain chances? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

