Granny's meth sends toddler to the hospital

Major honors for five members of the Diocese of Lake Charles. Pope Francis has granted papal honors in recognition for their distinguished service and contributions to the Church. At noon, we'll tell you who is being honored, and when Bishop Provost will bestow the awards here locally.

Sasol has announced a voluntary property purchase program for residents affected by the company's planned growth. We'll tell you more.

A couple of bizarre crime stories coming up. One has a 76-year-old woman beating her husband to death with a broom! The other involves a 10-month-old landing in the hospital after ingesting meth. Police say that meth belonged to her grandmother! Wow! You can also read more on those stories HERE and HERE.

Also today, you may have heard of flipping a house for a quick profit, but what about flipping a pet that's not even yours? "Pet flipping" is a term for a new scam that's on the rise.

Plus, more and more retailers are tracking your shopping habits using cutting edge technology with the goal of getting you to spend more. Many are outraged by the invasion of privacy.

In weather, Ben says we can expect sunny skies for most of the day with our high this afternoon around 93. Later today, there is a chance for some thunderstorms, but as we get closer to the weekend, what are our rain chances? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

