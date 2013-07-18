Military exercise to be conducted in Texas and Louisiana

A military exercise will be conducted from Thursday through July 27 at Fort Polk and in the vicinity of the communities of Leesville, DeRidder, Pitkin, Port Arthur and Orange, Texas; Huntsville, Texas; and Pearland, Texas, according to a news release from Fort Polk officials.

Soldiers from 20th Special Forces Group, based at Camp Blanding, Fla. are conducting the military exercise with assistance from units based out of Fort Polk, officials said.

Officials said the exercise will be routine and will be conducted to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved.

"All movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns where training will occur. Safety surveys and risk assessments were conducted to ensure the safety of the citizens of the local communities and the soldiers involved in the exercises. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise and inconveniences associated with the exercise has been taken," the release states.

"Soldiers assigned to U.S. Special Forces conduct the most complex missions in varied terrains across the world. Therefore, tough, realistic and relevant military exercises are essential to their training. Exercises such as this are the best method to maintain their readiness capabilities," it continues.

For more information about the training exercise contact the Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group Public affairs office at (337) 531-5352 or the United States Army Special Forces Command Public Affairs Office at (910) 908-3947.

